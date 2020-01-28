The Clearfield Alliance boys basketball team was topped by Huntingdon County Christian on Tuesday night 54-34.
Aaron McCloskey led the Crusaders with 22 points, six rebounds and five steals.
Richard Passmore added 10 rebounds.
CACS dropped to 1-17 overall and 0-9 in ACAA action. The Crusaders host Williamsport Christian on Friday.
Huntingdon County—54
N. Ginther 4 1-2 9, O. Peachey 4 0-0 8, Sipes 2 0-0 4, Harven 0 0-0 0, Kurtz 0 0-0 0, Allison 5 0-0 10, J. Ginther 6 1-4 13, B. Peachey 4 0-0 8, E. Ginther 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 2-6 54.
CACS—34
McCloskey 8 4-4 22, Passmore 0 0-0 0, Crawford 3 0-0 6, B. Michael 2 1-3 6, Blowers 0 0-0 0, N. Michael 0 0-0 0, Fitt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 5-7 34.
Three-pointers: McCloskey 2, B. Michael.
Score by Quarters
HCC 15 20 9 8—54
CACS 7 6 13 8—34