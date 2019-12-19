CLYMER — The Clearfield Alliance Christian School girls basketball team dropped a 41-19 decision to host Clymer Christian Academy on Thursday.
Elizabeth Shimmel led the Lady Crusaders with 10 points and four rebounds. Skylynn Teats added four points and four boards.
CACS, which dipped to 0-7 overall and 0-3 in the ACAA, is back on the court Jan. 3 at Williamsport Christian.
Clearfield Alliance—19
Teats 2 0-0 4, Shimmel 3 4-4 10, McTavish 0 1-2 1, Manno 1 0-0 2, Mann 1 0-1 2, Gallaher 0 0-0 0, Ramkawsky 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 5-7 19.
Clymer Christian—41
M. Shank 4 1-4 9, Ingmire 2 0-0 4, Pounds 2 0-2 4, Covato 3 0-0 6, K. Shank 0 2-6 2, Smith 1 0-0 2, Mumau 7 0-0 14, Mortimer 0 0-2 0. Totals: 19 3-14 41.
Score by Quarters
CACS 5 4 3 7—19
Clymer 18 0 12 11—41