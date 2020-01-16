The Clearfield Alliance Christian School girls basketball team lost to visiting Grace Prep 38-21 on Thursday.
Elizabeth Shimmel had five points, five rebounds and five steals for the Lady Crusaders. Olivia Gallaher led CACS on the boards with seven rebounds.
The Lady Crusaders, who slipped to 2-12, travel to DuBois Christian today.
Grace Prep—38
Boyer 0 0-2 0, Fisher 0 0-0 0, Ley 3 2-4 8, Smith 0 0-0 0, Zubler 7 6-11 20, Nguyen 1 0-0 2, Kenny 0 0-0 0, Ashley-Douglas 2 0-0 4, Ciolkosz 1 0-0 2, Oakman 1 0-2 2. Totals: 15 8-19 38.
Clearfield Alliance—21
Graham 0 0-1 0, Teats 1 1-2 3, Shimmel 2 1-2 5, McTavish 2 0-4 4, Manno 2 0-0 4, Mann 0 0-0 0, Gallaher 1 1-4 3, Ramkawsky 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 3-13 21.
Score by Quarters
Grace Prep 15 2 9 12—38
CACS 4 8 4 5—21