The Clearfield Alliance girls basketball team was topped by visiting Cambria County Christian 48-32 on Tuesday night.
Elizabeth Shimmel led the Lady Crusaders with 11 points. Olivia Gallaher added 10 rebounds, while Skylynn Teats had seven rebounds.
Clearfield Alliance dropped to 3-19 overall and 0-10 in ACAA play. The Lady Crusaders host Blair County Christian on Thursday.
Cambria County Christian—48
Fenchak 10 6-11 26, Porboski 7 2-6 16, Eregeshova 0 0-0 0, S. Spiridigliozzi 1 0-0 2, J. Spiridigliozzi 2 0-0 4, Kurcin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 8-17 48.
Clearfield Alliance—32
Graham 1 0-0 2, Teats 0 1-2 1, Shimmel 5 0-0 11, McTavish 3 0-0 6, Manno 1 0-0 2, Mann 3 0-0 6, Gallaher 1 0-0 2, Ramkawsky 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 1-2 32.
Three-pointers: Shimmel.
Score by Quarters
CCC 14 21 4 9—48
CACS 12 9 5 6—32