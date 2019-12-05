Clearfield Alliance’s Aaron McCloskey scored 13 points and pulled down 14 rebounds in a 42-19 loss to Centre County Christian on Thursday night.
McCloskey also had three steals.
Remington Crawford added six rebounds and five points.
CACS (0-1) hosts DuBois Christian on Tuesday.
Centre County—42
Reed 1 0-0 2, Sicree 0 0-0 0, Ault 7 1-2 15, Bickle 2 0-0 4, Gates 2 0-0 4, Irvin 4 1-3 9, Grove 1 0-0 2, Sides 0 0-0 0, Zimmerman 3 0-2 6. Totals: 20 2-7 42.
Clearfield Alliance—19
McCloskey 5 3-7 13, Crawford 2 0-0 5, B. Michael 0 1-8 1, Blowers 0 0-0 0, N. Michael 0 0-0 0, Fitt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 4-15 19.
Three-pointers: Crawford.
Score by Quarters
CCC 12 4 15 11—42
CACS 3 7 7 2—19