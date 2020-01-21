The Clearfield Alliance girls basketball team was toppled by visiting Blair County Christian 31-11 on Tuesday.
Elizabeth Shimmel led the Lady Crusaders with five points. Olivia Gallaher netted eight rebounds.
CACS dropped to 2-14 overall and 0-7 in ACAA action. The Lady Crusaders travel to Calvary Christian Academy on Friday.
Blair County Christian—31
G. Dull 0 0-0 0, Hetager 0 0-0 0, L. Hileman 1 0-0 2, Hoover 3 0-0 6, M. Hileman 0 0-2 0, McCoy 5 0-0 10, Cowart 0 0-0 0, Johnston 0 0-0 0, Miller 4 0-0 8, Snyder 1 1-2 3, K. Hileman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 1-4 31.
Clearfield Alliance—11
Graham 0 0-0 0, S. Teats 1 2-4 4, Shimmel 1 3-4 5, McTavish 0 0-0 0, Manno 0 0-0 0, Mann 0 0-0 0, Gallaher 1 0-0 2, Ramkawsky 0 0-0 0, J. Teats 0 0-0 0. Totals: 3 5-8 11.
Score by Quarters
BCC 2 0 3 6—11
CACS 12 13 2 4—31