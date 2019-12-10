DUBOIS — The Clearfield Alliance Christian School boys basketball team fell to DuBois Christian 63-24 on Tuesday.
Aaron McCloskey led the Crusaders with 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Remington Crawford added six points and six boards.
Clearfield Alliance fell to 0-3. The Crusaders travel to Huntingdon Christian on Friday.
Clearfield Alliance—24
McCloskey 4 4-6 12, Passmore 1 0-0 2, Crawford 3 0-0 6, Michael 1 0-0 2, Blowers 1 0-0 2, N. Michael 0 0-0 0, Fitt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 4-8 24.
DuBois Christian—63
Hallowell 4 1-2 10, C. Thomas 1 0-0 2, Z. Thomas 4 2-5 10, Hoover 9 0-0 18, Mowery 3 0-0 6, D. Thomas 5 1-1 11, Powell 1 0-0 2, Smith 2 0-0 4. Totals: 29 4-8 63.
Three-pointers: Hallowell.
Score by Quarters
CACS 2 4 8 10—24
DuBois Christian 17 20 8 18 —63