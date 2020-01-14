The Clearfield Alliance Christian School boys basketball team was toppled by visiting Great Commission 61-40 on Tuesday evening.
Aaron McCloskey led the Crusaders with 32 points, six rebounds and five steals.
Richard Passmore added six rebounds and six steals.
Clearfield Alliance dropped to 1-11 overall and 0-5 in the ACAA. The Crusaders host Grace Prep on Thursday.
Great Commission—61
Hildebrand 11 0-0 22, Noel 4 0-0 8, Karageanes 11 2-4 24, Pascual 0 0-0 0, Murray 0 0-0 0, Higgins 2 0-2 4, Stonebraker 1 1-3 3. Totals: 29 3-9 61.
Clearfield Alliance—40
McCloskey 13 2-7 32, Passmore 2 0-0 4, Crawford 0 0-2 0, B. Michael 2 0-0 4, Blowers 0 0-0 0, N. Michael 0 0-0 0, Fitt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 2-5 40.
Three-pointers: McCloskey 4.
Score by Quarters
GC 9 16 7 8—40
CACS 14 10 17 20—61