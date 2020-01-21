The Clearfield Alliance Christian School boys basketball team fell to visiting Blair County Christian on Tuesday night 51-28.
Aaron McCloskey led the Crusaders with 20 points, six rebounds and six steals.
Remington Crawford added 10 rebounds and five steals.
Clearfield Alliance dropped to 1-14 overall and 0-7 in the ACAA. The Crusaders travel to Calvary Christian Academy on Friday.
Blair County Christian—51
Cowart 4 2-2 10, H. Dull 3 1-2 7, Hight 4 0-0 8, C. Dull 1 1-2 3, D. Dull 4 2-2 10, Hartman 1 0-0 2, Sease 1 0-0 2, A. Dull 2 1-2 5, Burkett 1 0-0 2, C. Dull 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 7-10 51.
Clearfield Alliance—28
McCloskey 7 3-6 20, Passmore 1 0-4 2, B. Michael 1 0-0 3, Blowers 0 0-0 0, N. Michael 0 1-2 1, Fitt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 4-12 28.
Three-pointers: McCloskey 3, B. Michael.
Score by Quarters
BCC 22 8 17 4—51
CACS 5 8 8 7—28