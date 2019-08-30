STATE COLLEGE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation today issued an update on its cable median barrier installation project along more than 13 miles of roadway in Centre, Clinton, Mifflin, and Juniata counties. The project will enhance safety for motorists and reduce the potential for head-on collisions on high-volume traffic routes.
During the week of Sept. 2, crews will continue excavation of the median, installation of reinforcement bars, pouring concrete for the median barriers, constructing sockets for the line posts and placing other hardware for the cable barrier system on Interstate 99 in Centre County.
There is no work scheduled today, Aug. 31, or Monday, Sept. 2, in observation of the Labor Day holiday. Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3, motorists will encounter short-term closures of the left (passing) lane on I-99 northbound between the Waddle/Grays Woods and Atherton Street interchanges. They will be implemented at 9 a.m. and removed by 7 p.m. daily.
If work progress allows, the contractor may implement short-term closures of the left (passing) lane on Route 322 westbound between Boalsburg and State College beginning Thursday, Sept. 5. All lane closures will be lifted by 6 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6. No work is scheduled on either route that day due to a PSU home football game on Saturday, Sept. 7.
New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc. is the contractor for the $3.3 million median barrier project, which is expected to finish by mid-December. All work is weather and schedule dependent.
