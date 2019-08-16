STATE COLLEGE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation today issued an update on its cable median barrier installation project along more than 13 miles of roadway in Centre, Clinton, Mifflin, and Juniata counties. The project will enhance safety for motorists and reduce the potential for head-on collisions on high-volume traffic routes.
During the week of Aug. 19, crews will continue excavation of the median, installation of reinforcement bars, pouring concrete for the median barriers, constructing sockets for the line posts and placing other hardware for the cable barrier system on Interstate 99 in Centre County.
Motorists will encounter short-term closures of the left (passing) lane on I-99 northbound between the Toftrees and the Route 322/Innovation Park interchanges Monday, Aug. 19, and Tuesday, Aug. 20. They will also encounter short-term closures of the left (passing) lane on I-99 northbound between the Waddle/Grays Woods and Atherton Street interchanges Tuesday, Aug. 20, through Thursday, Aug. 22. These closures will be implemented at 9 a.m. and removed by 7 p.m. daily.
Motorists approaching the work zone are reminded to use both lanes to the merge point. At the merge point, take turns merging into the open lane and proceed through the work zone with caution. By cooperating and using the late merge system, it will create a zipper like effect that will allow traffic to move more fluidly through the work zone, reduce travel delays and discourage aggressive merging.
Motorists are also reminded that preventing other drivers from using the late merge system by blocking a lane or attempting to force them off the road are aggressive driving behaviors that can result in citations. Penalties for traffic citations are doubled in work zones and aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of highway crashes and fatalities in Pennsylvania.
The contractor also intends to implement a short-term closure of the left shoulder near the Route 322/Innovation Park interchange Monday, Aug. 19, and Tuesday, Aug. 20.
New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc. is the contractor for the $3.3 million median barrier project, which is expected to finish by mid-December. All work is weather and schedule dependent.
Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.