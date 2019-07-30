HYDE — The Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club hosted its ladies league on Tuesday.
Becky Short had the low gross with a 44, while Peggy Fletcher carded the low net with a 33. Short also had the fewest putts (13) and hit the longest drive on hole No. 5.
Fletcher recorded a birdie on No. 3.
The event of the day went to Barb Beish, who had six odd numbers.
Leslie Palumbo rounded out the day with the longest putt on No. 1.
Also, the final Davis Cup match is set with Laurie Breakey facing Hillary Bower.