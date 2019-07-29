HYDE — The Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club held its couples league on Sunday.
The team of Merrill and Jane Dunlap and Larry and Susie Seaman scored the low gross with a 33. The foursome also tied the team of Margy Johnson, Mark Breakey and PD Beish for the event of the day, each scoring 21.
Johnson, Breakey and Beish placed second for low gross with a 34. Johnson also made the long putt on hole No. 5.
Erik Johnson, Laurie Breakey and Barb Beish shot a 35, while Jack and Sue Morgan and Kenny Radzieta and Tammy Mohney carded a 38.