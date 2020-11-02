A recent study by the Reason Foundation suggests that Pennsylvania should consider leasing the operations of the turnpike to a private firm in exchange for a large upfront payment.
It’s not the first time such an idea has been floated, but the bigger question is whether there’s a private operator out there that would be interested in such a deal, especially given the current financial condition of the nation’s oldest toll road.
The Los Angeles-based libertarian foundation’s report makes the case that Pennsylvania and eight other states should explore privatization options now because even though traffic — and toll revenue — is reduced on highways because of the coronavirus pandemic, the long-term nature of the leases provides opportunity for profit in the future.
How much money might a lease bring? The study’s author, Robert Poole, estimates the state could bring in a net profit of $2.6 billion for a 25-year lease; $6.8 billion for 50 years; and $10.9 billion for 75 years.
If the concept sounds familiar, it’s because then-Gov. Ed Rendell floated a leasing idea back in 2008, one that had a consortium offering $12.8 billion for what would have been the largest such lease in the country. That proposal stalled in the Legislature, and the group eventually withdrew its offer.
The dramatic drop in the potential profit from a leasing arrangement is due to the problem that has plagued the turnpike for years — debt. The debt total is nearly $14 billion today, much of it because of the Legislature’s requirement that the turnpike make an annual $450 million payment to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for transit-alternative funding. Any potential privatization would require the firm to pay off the debt.
So, would a private firm be interested in leasing the turnpike operations? It’s hard to say. Although more popular in Europe and Australia, there are only five similar leasing arrangements in the U.S., the largest being the Indiana Toll Road, which was leased in 2006 for $3.8 billion. The operator went through bankruptcy in 2014.
And a leasing arrangement of the Pennsylvania Turnpike would raise the question of what happens to the system’s nearly 1,400 employees.
The financially strapped turnpike is projected to lose more than $100 million because of reduced traffic — and lost toll revenue — during the coronavirus pandemic. Compounding its problems is driver frustration with the ever-increasing tolls, which will rise by 6% this year, the 13th consecutive annual increase. Those ever-increasing rates are causing drivers to find alternate routes.
Lawmakers must give every consideration to proposals for ways to improve the turnpike’s financial condition, but they shouldn’t get their hopes up about a potential private lease arrangement. The field of interested parties will likely be very small, and the payout is questionable.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Editorial Board