Timberland FCU plans grand opening of new location

PHILIPSBURG — In a development of great importance to the revitalization of downtown Philipsburg, it was announced this week that the Timberland Federal Credit Union, a member-owned cooperative, is now open for business in the historic Moshannon Building, at the corner of Front and Pine Streets.
A grand opening reception, to which the public is cordially invited, will be held in the Credit Union on Friday, July 26 from noon to 4 p.m.
The Chamber of Business and Industry of Centre County will kick off the grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon. TFCU will also have a cookout with a rock music radio station starting at noon, and will be grilling up some burgers and hot dogs for anyone who stops by.
Additionally, from noon to 2 p.m. the radio station will be giving out tickets every 15 minutes to the hottest spots this summer, including local amusement parks, Pocono Raceway, the Pittsburgh Zoo & Shinedown at the Bryce Jordan Center.
“Our Credit Union is all about service to our members and to the local community,” said Joel Slagan, CEO of Timberland FCU. “We answer to our members only, not to stockholders or bondholders, so we can devote all our attention to serving our members’ needs. We offer competitive rates and service that no commercial bank can match. TFCU is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. We invite the public to come and see our beautiful new facilities on the afternoon of Friday, July 26.”
“It’s hard to overestimate the importance this new business will have on the renaissance of downtown Philipsburg,” said Faith Maguire, Main Street Manager for the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation. “We envision that the Timberland Credit Union will serve as the anchor for a newly reviving downtown, along with such new businesses as Brown Dog Catering, Shindig Alley and the Tropical Paradise Pet Store. With the Rowland Theatre and Thieves’ Market and Twisted Vine wine store already in the neighborhood, there’s no limit to the synergy that can be generated near the corner of Front and Pine.”
“The historic Moshannon Building was given to the Philipsburg Historical Foundation by the late Walter Swoope, Jr.,” said Susan Allport Schneider, PHF President. “Walter oversaw a complete restoration of the façade several years ago, and has left us a structure that is in excellent condition. With rentals to such quality tenants as Timberland, we hope to generate an income that can be used in numerous historic and restoration projects in Philipsburg. We also hope to put up historical displays in the Credit Union space. This will be a win-win situation all around.”