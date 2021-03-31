DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes Kyle M. Sutherland, certified physician assistant, to its medical staff.
Sutherland joins the team at Penn Highlands Family Medicine, located at 531A Hannah Street in Clearfield.
Whether you’re due for an annual physical, you need to make an appointment for a sick child or it’s time to schedule vaccinations, Sutherland and the team at Penn Highlands Family Medicine are here for you and your family.
Common treatments and procedures include aches and pains, allergies, asthma, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, major illnesses, minor illnesses and rashes.
Prior to joining Penn Highlands, Sutherland completed clinical rotations at Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana, Pa., Sugarcreek Family Medicine in Sugarcreek, Ohio, Caresalus International Medicine in Indiana, Pa., Family Center for Recovery in Lantana, Fla.; Kids Plus Pediatrics in Cranberry; Steward Sharon Regional in Hermitage; West Virginia University in Morgantown, W. Va.; and Penn Highlands in Brookville.
Sutherland earned his Master of science in physician assistant studies from Slippery Rock University and his Bachelor of health science from Lock Haven University. He is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants.
Sutherland is now accepting new patients. For scheduling or more information, call (814) 765-2261 or visit www.phhealthcare.org.