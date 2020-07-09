ST. MARYS — Straub Brewery recently announced the release of “Straub Salute,” a commemorative label that pays tribute to those front line workers who put their lives and their families lives at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To show their appreciation, the Brewery highlights Penn Highlands Community Nurses as the recipient of proceeds of this package.
“There are numerous examples of local heroes who have been there to help our community in so many ways throughout this pandemic, and it was hard to choose just one place,” stated Cathy Lenze, Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Public Relations. Community Nurses is part of Penn Highlands Healthcare and provides Home Health Services, Hospice Care, Private Duty and Supportive Care.
“We are very appreciative of Straub Brewery’s commitment to the local community and their support to Penn Highlands Community Nurses for being recognized as part of Straub’s commemorative label, Straub Salute,” said Brad Chapman, President, Penn Highlands Elk. “We thank our healthcare workers for the sacrifices they make, every day and especially during this pandemic. Our local heroes are putting themselves on the line to save other people’s lives and improve the overall health of our community members.”
According to Straub President/CEO William Brock, “The intent of this commemorative label is to serve as reminder of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and how it significantly impacted our families, communities and businesses. The label is also Straub’s way of honoring the sacrifices made by our first-responders, who at great risk continued to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the residents of Elk County throughout the pandemic.”
Family-owned and operated, Straub Brewery has overcome many challenges throughout its 148-year history, including Prohibition that lasted from 1920 to 1933. Brock goes on to say, “Thankfully, in the beginning of this pandemic, breweries were deemed “essential” by the state and while there were significant disruptions due to the closure of taverns and restaurants who sold our beer, brewing and packaging operations have run continuously since the pandemic began.”
The Straub Visitor Center and Tap Room re-opened in the “Green Phase” on May 29; however, the Eternal Tap remains closed and no tours are being offered yet.
This lager style beer will be sold in 12-packs and only available at the Straub Brewery Retail Beer Store and in the Visitor Center and Tap Room starting Friday, July 10.