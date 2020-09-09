ST. MARYS — Straub Oktoberfest will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19 at the Visitor Center and Tap Room at Straub Brewery in St. Marys.
here will be three sessions to choose from: Session 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Session 2 from 3 to 6 p.m., and Session 3 from 7 to 10 p.m. There are limited tickets per session, reservations are required, and tickets are on a first come first serve basis.
Note that there will be a minimum of six tickets (maximum 10 tickets) available to purchase to account for tables. For safety, Straub is adhering to all mandatory governances with social distancing and masks will be required.
Tickets are $25 each (plus tax) and includes one 16 oz. Straub Beer any style, beer stein, German meal (choice between a Bratwurst Sandwich and Beef on Weck), live entertainment, traditional Oktoberfest games, and numerous prizes! Be ready to show off your Dirndls and Lederhosen!
In addition, a portion of the proceeds from the Oktoberfest celebration will be donated to our local EMS including the Crystal Fire Dept., St. Marys Ambulance Service, Elk County EMS & Elkland Search and Rescue.
For tickets or for more information, contact Cathy at clenze@straubbeer.com, call or text at 335-4004.