Central Pennsylvania Community Action’s board of directors has announced the appointment of Michelle Stiner as the organization’s next executive director.
Currently serving as the organization’s director of operations and finance, Stiner has been with the agency since 2005, and has held various leadership positions including fiscal supervisor and comptroller. She will succeed William Zupich, who is retiring at the end of June after 44 years with the agency.
“Michelle has been involved in all aspects of the agency and has a comprehensive knowledge of the entire organization. She will be an inspiration to our board, staff and the communities that we serve as she provides energy, an upbeat personality, and a vision to help impoverished people become self -sufficient,” said Zupich.
Stiner graduated magna cum laude from Lock Haven University with a Bachelor’s degree in accounting and has earned various certifications and designations while working at Community Action. She resides in Clearfield with her family.
“I am very grateful and honored to serve the agency in this capacity,” Stiner said. “I am humbled to work alongside such a dedicated staff who are fully committed to the agency and communities we serve. They are truly remarkable individuals.”
CPCA, with its corporate headquarters located in Clearfield, serves low-income families and individuals in Clearfield and Centre Counties, by providing various programs such as affordable housing, weatherization, family services, medical assistance transportation and a variety of other services.