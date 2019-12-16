Starr Hill Winery owner Kenn Starr recently presented a $540 donation for to Clearfield Revitalization Corporation’s Main Street Manager Loretta Wagner for sales from the wine of Clearfield.
The winery donates $1 from every bottle of Clearfield wine sold to the CRC. Each year the CRC and Starr Hill Winery partner to create a new label that represents Clearfield. The Clearfield wine is unveiled in February at the annual Groundhog Wine Festival and then made available at any of the local Starr Hill Vineyard & Wineries.
“Starr Hill Vineyard & Winery has helped showcase Clearfield and contribute to our revitalization efforts and the CRC is extremely grateful for their partnership,” Wagner said.
Starr said, “We currently participate in many offsite wine events throughout the state of Pennsylvania. Every time we bring the ‘Clearfield’ wine we get many comments about our great town. We look forward to contributing to the CRC revitalization efforts and look forward to seeing the continued efforts of the Clearfield Revitalization Corporation.”
CRC is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization that relies on donations from local businesses and residents. Financial contributions to CRC strengthen efforts to maintain a community-based, sustainable initiative to revitalize downtown Clearfield.