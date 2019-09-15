Riverview Financial Corp. named No. 4 in Top 50 Fastest Growing Companies in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG — Riverview Financial Corporation has been named No. 4 within the Top 50 Fastest Growing Companies in the Central Pa Region by the Central Penn Business Journal.
Over the last two years, Riverview Financial Corporation’s growth has been driven by an intentional mission of capitalizing on both organic growth opportunities and mergers and acquisitions.
Organic loan growth activity throughout 2017 led to a significant increase in interest income in 2018, and a strategic merger with CBT Corp, headquartered in Clearfield County, PA was completed in the fourth quarter of 2017, propelling Riverview Financial to over $1 billion in assets.
Riverview Financial Corporation is led by Brett D. Fulk, President & CEO, with a strong vision of purposeful growth throughout our bank’s marketplace. He credits Riverview’s success and recognition entirely to the hard work, efforts and dedication of the employees of the company,
“Being a community bank throughout rural Pennsylvania markets, it is critical we deliver convenience and accessibility while maintaining a true hometown experience throughout the process of serving our valued customers.
“Our employees are the voice and face of our bank, they follow these principles day in and day out with their actions and dedication. We would not be who we are today as an organization without our employees, and I credit all success to their work,” said Fulk.