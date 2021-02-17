HARRISBURG — Riverview Bank has announced the promotion of Kevin M. Volk to Vice President, Director of SBA and Small Business Lending. Joining Riverview Bank in 2020, Volk brought with him over 25 years of knowledge and experience in the industry.
“It is an honor to receive this promotion, and I am very excited to take on this new role,” Volk said. Volk will be responsible for the development and oversight of the bank’s Small Business Lending initiatives, driving growth and establishing direction across the entire bank geography, in addition, Volk is responsible for coaching and mentoring team members in the SBA arena, and developing and nurturing small business relationship within Riverview Bank.
“It is my pleasure to congratulate Kevin Volk on his promotion to Vice President, Director of SBA and Small Business Lending,” said Brett Fulk, President & Chief Executive Officer. “Riverview Bank is now operating under one brand across our entire Pennsylvania geography. Our new regional structure represents this unification, offering a more effective model for executing our strategy, managing our performance, and serving our customers. We are fortunate to have Kevin on the Riverview team, with his breadth of knowledge that he has gained through many years of experience. I am confident that he will do an excellent job in this new role and will be a true attribute to the success of Riverview Bank.”
Volk currently resides in his hometown of Boswell and is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. Away from work, he serves his local community as a Board Member of the Johnstown Industrial Development Corporation.