HARRISBURG — Riverview Bank announces the recent promotion of Joseph P. Kelly Jr. to Senior Vice President, Regional Commercial Executive.
Kelly has been in the banking industry for over 11 years, spending the last six years with Riverview Bank. Prior to his current role, Kelly most recently served as Senior Vice President, Commercial Market Executive for CBT Bank, a former operating division of Riverview Bank. In addition to managing a team of Commercial Relationship Managers throughout the bank’s Western Region, he is also responsible for his own portfolio of select clients with commercial lending relationships.
Kelly shares, “I am both humbled and excited to take on an expanded role within Riverview Bank. I look forward to leading the local commercial banking team in the communities we serve and to continue to provide great service to both current and prospective customers.”
Kelly holds a degree from Penn State University and is a graduate of the PBA School of Commercial Lending. Dedicated to the growth and success of his local community, Kelly holds multiple board positions including Chairman of the Board for Clearly Ahead Development, Treasurer of the Joint Operating Committee for the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center, a board member of Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, and a board member of the Clearfield County Rails to Trails Association. He also serves on the loan committee for the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning & Development Commission and on the advisory committee for the NCPA Launchbox. Kelly currently resides in Clearfield with his wife, Shannon and son, Joseph.
“Riverview Bank is now operating under one brand across our entire Pennsylvania geography. Our new regional structure is a representation of this unification, offering a more effective model for executing our strategy, managing our performance and serving our customers,” says Brett Fulk, President & Chief Executive Officer. “This new regional framework provides our Commercial Division with strong local teams led by in-market Regional Commercial Executives. I am pleased to congratulate Joseph Kelly Jr. for his promotion to Senior Vice President, Regional Executive of our Western Region. Joe continues to be an outstanding leader, working tirelessly to serve our customers and community. We are proud to have him on the Riverview team.”