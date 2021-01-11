HARRISBURG — Riverview Bank and its operating divisions recently donated $10,000 to Children’s Aid Society as a part of a large giving allocation through their annual Operation Community Spirit giving missions and Education Improvement Tax Credit program.
The funds will support Children’s Aid Society in their worthy mission to identify and provide services to improve the lives of children and their families.
Riverview Bank and Its Operating Divisions is a participate in Pennsylvania’s Education Improvement Tax Credit program. The EITC program provides tax credits to eligible businesses when they contribute to scholarship organizations, educational improvement organizations or pre-kindergarten scholarship organizations. The credits allow companies to reinvest that money back into the local communities they serve.
The contribution toward Children’s Aid Society is one of over 43 EITC approved nonprofit organizations’ gifts Riverview Bank provided through this year’s program allocation, providing $200,000 back to our local communities served across Pennsylvania.