Philipsburg native receives professional award

GORHAM, Maine — Nicole A. Shaffer, CP APMP, of Gorham, Maine, and a 2002 Philipsburg-Osceola and 2006 Penn State graduate, was named a 2019 Association for Proposal Management Professionals 40 under 40 recipient.
The award recognizes proposal management professionals from around the world and celebrates their accomplishments in the profession. Shaffer received her award while at the national APMP Bid and Proposal Conference in Orlando, Fla., on May 22.
Shaffer’s commitment to the APMP involves passing on her knowledge and experience to help others pursue their goals. Coming from every corner of the globe, the 2019 40 under 40 recipients feature proposal managers noted for leading large and complex proposal efforts, revamping processes, facilitating teamwork, and giving back to their communities.
Shaffer leads proposal and business development efforts for the Government Assurance Practice at BerryDunn, an Accounting Today Top 100 firm.
“We are thrilled to see Nicole recognized for her expertise in proposal management best practices. In her short time at BerryDunn, she has made a big impact on how we organize our proposal processes to best serve and be responsive to our government assurance clients and prospective clients,” said Government Assurance Practice leader and principal, Bill Brown. “We look forward to seeing what Nicole will do next.
“Shaffer gives back to her community by volunteering on the TD Beach to Beacon Organizing Committee, the Maine Track Club Board of Directors and for the Boston Marathon. Professionally, Shaffer has served as a board member of the New England Chapter of the APMP and, in 2018, Shaffer was a speaker at the Pursuit Expo held by the APMP’s New York and Pennsylvania Liberty and New England Nor’easters Chapters. Shaffer has also contributed articles to WinningTheBusiness.com.