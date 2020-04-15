DUBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes board-certified OB/GYN physician David Peisner, MD, to its medical staff, according to John Sutika, hospital president.
Peisner will join the team at Penn Highlands Perinatal Consultants, a service of Penn Highlands DuBois, located at 869 Beaver Drive in DuBois.
Peisner offers highly experienced and trusted care for women with complicated, high-risk pregnancies.
He, along with the rest of our OB/GYN team, are here to ensure women and newborns in our region receive all the care and help they need.
“The OB/GYN team at Penn Highlands is among the best in the region, and I’m proud to be a part of the excellent care that they provide to expectant mothers and their families,” Peisner said.
Peisner is an expert in medical, genetic and surgical complications of pregnancy and the effects on both the mother and the unborn baby.
He will work with a patient’s current care provider to develop a care plan tailored to the unique personal needs and medical history of each patient.
Prior to joining Penn Highlands, Peisner practiced at Maternal Fetal Medicine of Central Pennsylvania, Harrisburg; Maryland Perinatal Associates, Rockville, Md.; Morristown Memorial Hospital, Morristown, N.J.; Bronson Methodist Hospital, Kalamazoo, Mich.; and St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, Paterson, N.J.
Peisner graduated from Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit, Mich. He completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Wayne State University School of Medicine and a fellowship in maternal-fetal medicine at Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio.
Peisner is now accepting new patients. For scheduling or more information, call 371-6501 or visit www.phhealthcare.org.