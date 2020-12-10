The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 2 has appointed Damon Wagner as the new assistant district executive for maintenance. District 2 serves nine counties in the north central region, including Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter.
Wagner began his District 2 career as a temporary equipment operator in September 1999. In addition to working as an equipment operator, he has also served as a roadway program technician, assistant highway maintenance manager, and Clinton County highway maintenance manager. Damon most recently served PennDOT Central Office as a highway administration program manager.
Wagner resides in Renovo with his wife Suellen and three daughters. He assumed his new duties on Nov. 18.
“We’re very pleased to have Damon in his new position”, said District 2 Executive Tom Zurat. “Damon brings a deep understanding of Maintenance activities and programs. We’re confident that his abilities will bring success across the District and help us continue to provide the high level of service our customers expect”.
Maintenance forces are hard at work all year long but overseeing winter operations across the nine counties will be a large part of Wagner’s responsibilities. District 2 plows and maintains 3,731 miles of state and local highways, as well as 2,188 state bridges.