DuBOIS — Having distinguished himself with immeasurable contributions to the field of education during a 44-year career, Dr. M. Scott McBride has announced that he will retire as chancellor and chief academic officer at Penn State DuBois, effective July 1, 2021.
McBride assumed his current role at Penn State DuBois in March of 2017. As the lead administrator at the campus, he oversees all departments, working with faculty and staff to provide the highest possible level of quality in education to students. He supervises curriculum, course delivery methods, department budgets, and more. McBride has also served as a liaison to the community, helping to form partnerships with regional industry in such areas as research and development, as well as internship opportunities, all of which benefit students and businesses alike.
“Joining the Penn State family and being a member of our campus community has been one of my most rewarding experiences in my long career,” McBride said in a statement to the campus faculty and staff. “I ask that you accept my sincere appreciation for all that you do, and have done, for our campus. My time with you has been the most rewarding and endearing in my career. Though I will miss the close relationships that we have developed together, I am confident that you will welcome your next leader with the warmth and support that you provided me. You will be in my thoughts as I cheer the campus on from afar.”
McBride attended Kent State University where he earned a Bachelor of Music degree in music education (1976) and a Master of Music degree in performance (1978). In 1990 he earned the Doctor of Philosophy degree in music education from the University of Oklahoma.
An accomplished musician with expertise on trombone, McBride has performed with the Wooster Symphony Orchestra, Cobb Symphony Orchestra, DiMartino/Osland Jazz Orchestra, Kentucky Jazz Repertory Orchestra, and a host of occasional professional ensembles. His professional conducting appearances include engagements with the Gadsden Symphony Orchestra, U.S. Marine Band, and the West Georgia Winds. Since 1987, McBride served on the entertainment production team for several collegiate bowl games including the Alamo, All-American, Gator, Holiday, Liberty, Orange, and Sugar Bowls. In 1999 he directed the half-time entertainment for the NCAA Kick-Off Classic in the New York’s Giants Stadium. In all, his professional work has taken him to 30 states, the District of Columbia, three Canadian provinces, Brazil, Finland, The People’s Republic of China, and the United Kingdom.
In retirement, McBride plans to see even more of the world, traveling and enjoying time with his partner, Misty.