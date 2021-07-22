DuBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes certified physician assistant Daniel Leeper to its medical staff.
Leeper joins the team at QCare Clearfield, located at 1900 River Rd. in Clearfield; QCare DuBois, located at 621 South Main St. in DuBois; QCare Moshannon Valley, located at 271 Railroad St. in Philipsburg; QCare Punxsutawney, located at 551 West Mahoning St. in Punxsutawney; and QCare St. Marys, located at 761 Johnsonburg Rd. in St. Marys.
For many patients, QCare walk-in clinics are great places to obtain medical services when they have flu-like symptoms, fever, vomiting, coughs, colds and sinus problems, earaches, sprains, back pain, rashes, minor eye problems, minor cuts and abrasions, minor aches and pains, bladder infections, tick and insect bites, or animal bites.
Patients can also receive other convenient services, including driver’s license physicals, Work and Department of Transportation physicals, tetanus shots, suture removal, laboratory testing and X-rays.
Prior to joining Penn Highlands, Leeper practiced at Wellspan Urgent Care in central Pennsylvania and at Somerton Nursing Home in Philadelphia.
Leeper earned his Master of medical science from Salus University in Elkins Park and his Bachelor of Science from Lycoming College in Williamsport. He is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants.
To learn more about QCare Walk-In services at Penn Highlands Healthcare, contact the Clearfield office at (814) 205-1250, the DuBois office at (814) 299-7520, the Moshannon Valley office at (814) 342-1872, the Punxsutawney office at (814) 249-7001, the St. Marys office at (814) 788-8777, or visit www.phhealthcare.org/qcare.