Peter F. Smith, Chairperson of CNB Bank’s Board of Directors, announced the appointment of Michael Obi, President of UBIZ Venture Capital and CEO of Spectrum Global Solutions, as a director.
Obi provides economic development strategies and implementation services to organizations that are focused on advancing job creation through entrepreneurship and access to capital in the greater Cleveland area for minority-owned businesses.
“We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Obi as a board member. He has extensive experience in all areas of banking: retail, commercial, operations and finance. Mr. Obi’s earlier career with large financial institutions will provide valuable insight and strategic context. Michael brings to CNB important links to the greater Cleveland area. His experience and background, combined with his innovative perspective on business will enhance the Bank’s initiatives to be an industry leader,” stated Smith.
Obi obtained both his Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and Masters in business administration from the Coggins School of Business at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, Fla.
Obi resides in Richmond Heights, Ohio with his wife and two children.