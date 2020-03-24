DuBOIS — The Penn State Small Business Development Center and the North Central PA LaunchBox are hosting “Navigating COVID-19: Resources and Relief for Small Businesses”, a free, one-hour video conference via Zoom.com at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 27. This webinar is open to all small business owners seeking resources and financial/legal assistance as they navigate the COVID-19 crisis.
During the one-hour session, an expert panel will offer their insights and respond to questions from participants. Panelists will help small business owners understand resources and relief in response to COVID-19 regulations, including:
- SBDC availability and resources
- SBA Disaster Loan program and process
- Working with local banks to discuss aid and relief
- Tax implications resulting from business impact
- Relevant insurance issues relevant for businesses
- Legal implications for employment claims, insurance policies, and contract liabilities
Panelist include:
- Kelly Hunt, District Director for the U.S. Small Business Administration Pittsburgh District Office, https://www.sba.gov/about-sba/sba-team/sba-leadership/dr-kelly-hunt
- Heather Pleskonko, CPA from Baker Tilly https://www.bakertilly.com/
- Daniel Morrow, Market Leader, and Adam Huber, SBA Business Development Officer from First Commonwealth Bank.
- Vivian Etter, staff lawyer for the Entrepreneurship Assistance Clinic at Happy Valley LaunchBox powered by PNC Bank Penn State Law Entrepreneur Assistance Clinic
To register for this webinar visit https://sbdc.psu.edu/events/navigating-covid-19-resources-and-relief-for-small-businesses/
Follow updates on Facebook at:
For more information contact Lori Sabatose at 372-3020 or lxb125@psu.edu