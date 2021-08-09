Moore Propane has announced that its newest location in Woodland is now open and is accepting new customers in the Progressland readership area.
The Woodland location at 1721 Shawville Hwy. offers full sales and service, from purchasing, requalifying, and filling cylinders, to bulk propane sales and delivery.
The office will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.
Moore Propane’s main office is located in Falls Creek. It is a family-owned and operated local propane supplier that has served the community since 2013. The company offers a variety of sizes of propane tanks and cylinders.
Customers can call our local office in Woodland at 814-857-2139 during normal business hours to place an order with our staff or leave a message on the 24-hour voicemail. Customers can also enjoy the convenience of placing an order, checking their account, and paying a bill all online.
For more information go to www.moorepropaneusa.com.