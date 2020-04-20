Amon, Shimmel & Walsh Realtors of Clearfield will be handing out free bag lunches on Thursday, April 30, starting at noon at their office location across from Upper Witmer Park at 108 South Front St., Clearfield.
Lunches are for any child or adult wanting one.
Tables will be set up on Front Street near the company’s sign. Employees will be wearing masks and gloves and will be practice social distancing.
People stopping for lunch are asked to get out of their vehicle and pick up the bags from the table.