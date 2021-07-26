LOCK HAVEN — Albert Jones, a Lock Haven University alumnus and former member of its Council of Trustees, will serve as the inaugural chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for Lock Haven, Bloomsburg and Mansfield universities, effective July 26. Jones’ home office will be at Lock Haven University.
The chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer will provide vision, leadership and guidance on a full spectrum of DEI and social justice matters for all three universities. In his new position, Jones will maintain a critical role in meeting the goals and objectives of the strategic plans for the universities and serve as a member of the presidents’ cabinets.
He will collaborate with all offices and colleagues on each campus, to drive progress in achieving strategic priorities, and especially will work closely with the LHU Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; the Bloomsburg University President’s Commission on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; and the Mansfield University Diversity and Inclusion Council to drive progress in achieving strategic priorities for the universities.
Jones will also work closely with PASSHE Vice Chancellor and Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer Dr. Denise Pearson to advance system-wide DEI efforts aimed at developing and implementing outcomes-based strategies.
Jones will work to synthesize and integrate the universities’ many diversity and inclusion efforts into a visible, innovative strategy for enhancing diversity, equity, access and inclusion across all aspects of the universities’ missions. He will also aim to align the diversity and inclusion initiatives focused on recruiting, retention and leadership development with each of the university’s overall goals.
“I am looking forward to serving Lock Haven, Bloomsburg and Mansfield universities, and returning to my alma mater in this exciting new collaborative position,” Jones said. “Aligning and enhancing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts across the three universities is vital for supporting student success and fostering communities where all students can thrive.”