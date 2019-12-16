Koptchak promoted at CNB Bank

Joseph B. Bower, Jr., President and CEO of CNB Bank, has announced the promotion of Heather Koptchak to vice president, employee administration.
In this role, Koptchak will work collaboratively with the bank’s employee experience team to research, develop, and monitor initiatives relating to talent acquisition, onboarding, career development, engagement, benefits, and retention. These efforts will foster an environment that allows employees to better serve our customers.
Koptchak began her career at CNB in 2004 as an associate and continued to grow with the corporation serving in various positions including management trainee, wealth management sales assistant, branch supervisor, assistant branch manager, and AVP market manager.
“Heather’s various roles at the bank, combined with her continued education has led her to this achievement,” said Bower. “She has a history of providing exceptional experience not only to our customers, but to our employees as well. I look forward to Heather continuing to grow and expand her role at CNB.”
A native of West Decatur, Koptchak is a 2002 graduate of Philipsburg-Osceola High School and a 2004 graduate of Pennsylvania State University Wilkes Barre with an associate degree in business administration. While at CNB, Koptchak has graduated from the PA Bankers Advanced School of Banking, has earned the American Bankers Association Supervisor certificate, and is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking-Human Resource Management School and the CNB Leadership Institute.
Koptchak currently resides in Osceola Mills with her husband, John, and their children, Dylan and Haylie. She contributes her time and talents to the community as a volunteer on the Board of Advisors for the Moshannon Valley YMCA of Centre County, helps with several of the YMCA events, and volunteers to support the Emily Whitehead Foundation, Heritage Days, and Philipsburg Osceola sporting events.