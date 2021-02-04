PHILIPSBURG — In the spirit of giving and general awareness for now offering propane, JJ Powell, Inc. has launched its biggest heating fuel giveaway to date: Free propane or heating oil for a year.
Over the past 12 months, JJ Powell has given away hundreds of gallons of free heating fuel to random winners through targeted social media and website campaigns. The latest contest, which opened on Feb. 3 and runs through April 2, hopes to get the word out that “Powell Has Propane,” a statement used in recent awareness and marketing campaigns. The ultimate goal, however, is to get the fuel into the hands of a local in need.
“We started offering propane last summer, and like any new service we need to raise awareness within our communities,” said JJ Powell co-owner Keith Powell. “We also felt that considering the challenges of COVID-19 this giveaway would help someone in a time of need. For us, it’s a great way to raise awareness about our heating fuels, and also helps the community.”
One winner from either Clearfield or Centre County will be selected to win up to 800 gallons of propane or heating oil delivered over the next year. To enter, visit jjpowell.com and click “enter now” at the top of the home page. Fill out a simple survey and you’re entered. Powell is also giving away a runner-up prize of either 100 gallons of heating fuel or a $150 gift card to Snappy’s Convenience Stores. All entries will get a coupon for a free hot beverage at Snappy’s.
“Of course we want this to go to someone in need,” said marketing consultant Ryan Scaife. “As far as this particular giveaway goes, this allows us to reach a greater number of people in the communities we serve and expand our customer base with propane. JJ Powell has strong ties to the communities it serves. Anything we can do to offer greater value to them is important to us.”
Founded in 1952, the company has grown to include service in Philipsburg, Bellefonte, Clearfield and Lewistown.