Harbor Freight Tools will officially open its new store in Clearfield on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 8 a.m.
The Clearfield store, located at 1802 Daisy St., is the 48th Harbor Freight Tools store in Pennsylvania. The new store brings approximately 25 to 30 new jobs to the community. The store will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Clearfield and all of Clearfield County,” said store Manager Chris Barrett. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price. We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists—any tool user who cares about value.”
The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and much more.
As a safety protocol during the COVID-19 pandemic, all Harbor Freight stores have implemented more frequent cleaning and are following the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control. Any individual who has any COVID-19 symptoms is asked to shop on the website, www.harborfreight.com rather than in the stores.