Geisinger Philipsburg appreciated for 45 years of service

PHILIPSBURG — Geisinger Philipsburg was appreciated for 45 years of service in the community during the Vesper Services and Community Awards at the Philipsburg Heritage Days 2019 celebration at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
When Geisinger began its mission to bring quality healthcare to rural communities, Philipsburg was its first choice. Geisinger invests in making healthcare more accessible to the community in Moshannon Valley through its various programs and initiatives.
“The community in Moshannon Valley has always been very supportive and they take pride in working together with us to provide excellent healthcare to everyone. We are honored to receive this appreciation and are committed to care for this wonderful community”, said Dr. Philip Pilgram, Geisinger physician who has been serving the community for 33 years.
Today Geisinger Philipsburg Community Medicine offer appointments in family practice, internal medicine, women’s health and pediatrics, as well as several specialties such as urology, rheumatology, pulmonology, cardiology, nephrology, dermatology, endocrinology, gastroenterology and general surgery.
On-site conveniences include a laboratory, a sleep lab, a pharmacy, digital mammography and radiology services.