DUBOIS — In the past eight years more than 200 teams have graduated from Ben Franklin’s TechCelerator Startup Boot Camps. Many of these teams turned their ideas into successful tech startups.
Partnering with the North Central PA LaunchBox, Ben Franklin’s TechCelerator @DuBois is inviting emerging entrepreneurs, students, professors, small businesses, and the general public from across the region to apply to the next 10-Week Business Startup Boot Camp. The weekly sessions will run on Wednesdays, beginning Jan. 15, 2020 until March 19, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by coaching sessions.
The event will be held at North Central PA LaunchBox (Old Deposit Bank Building), 2 East Long Ave., Suite 120, DuBois.
Business mentoring from Ben Franklin’s Transformation Business Services Network and Clarion University’s Small Business Development Center will also be available free of charge.
A graduation “pitch” event will enable the winning team to receive up to $10,000 in seed funding to help get their business from startup to up and running.
This is a no-cost opportunity – all you spend is your time. During the ten weeks, the insitute provides up to $1,000 in reimbursement towards customer discovery and prototyping. In addition, Invent Penn State’s I-Corps Site status enables eligible, university-related startup teams to receive up to an additional $3,000 for customer discovery. https://invent.psu.edu/program/nsf-i-corps-site/.
The deadline for applications is Jan. 3, 2020. Go to https://cnp.benfranklin.org/techcelerator-dubois to apply.
Participants will come away from this experience with a viable business model, a list of networking contacts and the confidence that comes from knowing if it’s the right time for you to start a tech-business.
Space is limited. Contact John Siggins at 865-2879 for more information.