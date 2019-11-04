The annual ‘Elf on the Shelf’ promotion is back, with a variety of businesses around the Clearfield area participating in this annual hunt. Find the elf and register to win the Grand Prize Gift Basket which contains great gifts from all 24 participants, valued at more than $600 total.
The promotion runs from Nov. 15 –Dec. 13, and the locations are as follows:
Week 1 (Nov. 15-22)
Chamber of Commerce, Buck’s Pizza, Allstate Insurance, Hal Beimel, Clearfield Pharmacy, Historica Plus Antiques, and Santinoceto’s Italian Market.
Week 3 (Nov. 29 –Dec. 6)
CNB Bank (South 2nd Street), First Commonwealth Bank. Grice Gun Shop, Starr Hill Vineyard & Winery (Walmart Supercenter), Pizza Hut, and State Farm Lindsie Wisor Agency.
Week 2 (Nov. 22-29)
Best Jewelers, Curwensville Florist, Curwensville Ace Hardware, 120 Pub & Grub, Pastime Collectibles, and Zalno Jewelers.
Week 4 (Dec. 6-13)Bob’s Army & Navy, Goodman’s Foodliner, Lisa’s Sew Crafty, Jim’s Sports Center, Scotto’s Pizza, and Shaw Public Library.
Good luck searching and be sure to check out what all of these great businesses have to offer while you’re there! This is brought to you by the Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce