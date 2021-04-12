HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday announced more than $51,000 in new funding that will connect apprentices in four counties with classroom training that will lead to good-paying jobs through Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program, a statewide program that offers assistance to registered apprenticeship programs.
Locally, KMA Remarketing Corporation, 222 S. Jared St. in DuBois, will be awarded $6,252 to offer all online courses, supplied by the Academy of Healthcare Technology Management, that are a part of its Biomedical Equipment Technician Apprenticeship Program.
The courses include: Professional Development, Electronics I, Electronics II, Biomedical Equipment I, Biomedical Equipment II, Fundamentals of Networking I, Fundamentals of Networking II, Healthcare Technology Management I, Healthcare Technology Management II, and the Certified Biomedical Equipment Technician Preparation Course.
KMA Remarketing is a company that specializes inthe purchase, sale, service, appraisal, and liqudation of pre-owned medical equipment.
“KMA Remarketing would like to thank the Department of Community and Economic Development for awarding us this grant. In trying times like these it is important for Pennsylvania to invest in small businesses and education,” said KMA Remarketing VP and COO Adam Divelbiss. “These classes will help our technicians to better serve our community healthcare providers.”
“As we emerge from the pandemic and get Pennsylvanians back to work, it has never been more critical to connect workers with educational advancement and family-sustaining jobs,” said Gov. Wolf. “This funding provides new and welcome opportunities to hardworking Pennsylvanians, giving them a framework to build their skills, their resumes, and their networks.”
The Apprenticeship Program works to increase apprenticeship availability to Pennsylvania employers to assist them with their talent recruitment and development. Funding is provided to eligible applicants for the purpose of reaching the goal of increasing apprenticeship accessibility across the state. Eligible uses of funds include expenses related to instruction that complements on-the-job learning.