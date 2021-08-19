Burns & Burns Insurance has announced that Joseph Dantico has completed the America’s Health Insurance Plan exam on July 29.
Dantico is a Medicare, Life & Health Representative at the Mercer branch, but services clients in all locations. Dantico studied to pass this exam to further his knowledge of Medicare and the insurance industry.
Burns is a fourth generation independent insurance agency with nine branches across Northwestern Pennsylvania. These branches include Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta, and Warren. The full-service, Trusted Choice agency recently celebrated its 80th anniversary in business in 2019.