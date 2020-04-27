DUBOIS — With the digital business landscape ever-changing due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the North Central PA LaunchBox is teaming up with the Altoona LaunchBox to offer the webinar “Cyber Security for Business” from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6.
With increasing amounts of business being conducted online, this webinar will explain ways for individuals and businesses to protect themselves against cyber-attacks. Speakers will include Penn State Altoona’s Acting Chief Information Security Officer Richard Sparrow, Professor of Information Sciences and Technology Jungwoo Ryoo, and Associate Teaching Professor of Information Sciences and Technology Dave Barnes. They will address common threats, planning and assessment tools for small business, and cyber security best practices.
To register, visit https://psu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ryc8xEzAROmBTY2GYeAiLw