CNB Bank has been named one of the Best Places to Work in PA for 2019. The awards program, created in 2000, is one of the first statewide programs of its kind in the country.
The program is a public/private partnership between Team Pennsylvania Foundation, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, the Pennsylvania State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management, and the Central Penn Business Journal.
“We are so honored to have been chosen for this recognition,” said Joe Bower, President and CEO of CNB Bank. “Our employees truly live our core values each and every day and they, along with our entire leadership team are contributing to the overall amazing culture here at CNB.”
This survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Pennsylvania, who are benefiting the state’s economy and its workforce. Employers are categorized based upon the total number of employees they have in the United States, 15 to 99 employees, 100 to 250 employees, or more than 250 employees. CNB Bank was evaluated along with others in the “large employer” category.
Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the 100 Best Places to Work in PA. The first part of this process was evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophies, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25 percent of the total evaluation.
The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75 percent of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process.
CNB Bank will be recognized at the Best Places to Work in PA awards banquet on Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Lancaster County Convention Center in Lancaster, Pa.