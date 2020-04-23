CNB Bank partnered with the Small Business Association to provide assistance to our commercial community through the Paycheck Protection Program during the coronavirus pandemic. This program provided $349 billion nationally in loans as a direct incentive for small businesses to keep workers on their payroll.
With an overwhelming response, CNB processed more than 1,000 applications providing $176.8 million in assistance to business customers. The $349 billion authorized for Paycheck Protection Program loans was exhausted as of April 16, and the SBA discontinued accepting applications for the time being. Any loan applications that have received an SBA authorization number will receive an SBA guaranty. The bank is now preparing to partner with the SBA again to provide additional opportunities when offered, which could be as soon as this week.
CNB estimates that assistance was provided to employers to protect over 20,000 jobs in our communities. And while funding for the PPP has ended for now, other programs are still available to assist the commercial community. Information is available on the bank’s website regarding the additional programs.
“Our partnership with the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program enabled us to help our business customers during this challenging time,” stated Joe Bower, CNB Bank President and CEO. “Everyone in our organization rolled up their sleeves to make sure our business customers and communities benefitted from the SBA stimulus program, working long hours to process as many applications as possible during the short time the funds were available and we will do it again.”