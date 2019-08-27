Joseph B. Bower, Jr., president and CEO of CNB Bank, has announced the promotion of Kellie Swales, CFMP to brand assurance officer.
In this position, Swales is responsible for the promotion of the bank’s products and services, advertising and brand consistency for all 42 branch offices of CNB Bank, ERIEBANK, FCBank and BankOnBuffalo, as well as nine offices of Holiday Financial Services. She assists with the development and implementation of strategic marketing initiatives through billboards, direct mail, publications, radio, retail merchandising, social media and digital advertising.
In addition, Swales works closely with the facilities department to oversee branch design for new construction and remodels, focusing her talents on the overall flow of community imagery, signage, furniture and décor to make branch offices a welcoming space for customers.
Swales joined CNB Bank as marketing specialist in June 2013 after working previously as the Main Street Manager of the Clearfield Revitalization Corporation. During her time at the bank, Swales has also completed the ABA Bank Operations and General Banking diplomas. She is currently enrolled in the CNB Leadership Institute and will graduate this fall.
In June 2016, she graduated with honors from the American Banker’s Association School of Bank Marketing and Management. At the completion of the ABA School of Bank Marketing, Swales earned the Certified Financial Marketing Professional designation from the Institute of Certified Bankers , a subsidiary of the American Bankers Association, in Washington, D.C.
The CFMP designation is awarded to individuals who demonstrate excellence in the field of financial services marketing. To qualify for the CFMP certification, individuals must have certain levels of experience and education in the financial marketing profession, and agree to abide by a code of ethics.
“Kellie has been integral in shaping the marketing department over the past six years. Her attention to detail and expertise has provided consistent, quality marketing materials across all bank divisions,” Bower said. “She is a valuable member of the team and we are pleased to recognize her effort and ability.”
A native of Clearfield, Swales graduated from Clearfield Area Senior High School in 2002. She went on to receive her B.S. degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing from the University of Pittsburgh in 2006.
Swales currently resides in Clearfield with her husband, Rob, and children, Denis, Elliot, and Lilyen. In addition to her involvement in many events held by local non-profit organizations on behalf of the bank, Swales is also a member of the Susquehanna Community Church in Curwensville.