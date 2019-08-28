PHILIPSBURG — CMP Energy is pleased to announce Jeff Spencer as Sales Manager. In this position, Spencer will grow the company’s distribution of propane, heating oil, HVAC equipment and bulk lubricants to the market covering Cambria, Clearfield, Blair and Centre counties.
“Jeff is an important addition to our CMP Energy team,” Lori Murawski, CMP Energy general manager, said. “We want to provide the best possible service to our entire region, and Jeff will play an integral role as we enter our busy season.”
With more than a decade of sales and marketing experience, Spencer previously was the territory manager for a national supplier of “industrial gases, welding gases, welding supplies and safety equipment,” serving manufacturing and industrial accounts across central and western Pennsylvania. He also served as an outside sales and marketing representative for Glenwood Beer Distributors, which is now Allegheny Beverage Company.
Originally from Luthersburg, Spencer now calls Clearfield home. You can find him there cheering on the Pittsburgh Penguins, playing guitar or riding motorcycles.