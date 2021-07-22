As part of Wireless Zone’s annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, Wireless Zone of Downtown Clearfield, located at 216 North St., will be donating backpacks filled with school supplies including pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders and glue on Sunday, Aug. 1 from 1 –4 p.m.
Each family can receive one backpack per child. Child must be present to get the backpack. The backpacks will be given out on a first come, first-served basis while supplies last at the store.
“The 2020-21 school year was certainly a challenging one for families,” said Dave Staszewski, Executive Vice President of Wireless Zone. “At Wireless Zone, giving back to the local communities is in our DNA, but it’s taken on new meaning this past year. We’re proud to help take care of families in the communities we serve.”
The Wireless Zone team will adhere to local and CDC guidelines to provide a safe environment for event attendees and store employees.
According to the National Retail Federation, American families with school-aged children spent an average of $789 on school supplies in 2020 — totaling $33.9 billion spent in America last year on school supplies alone. This year’s event marks more than 1.2 million total backpacks donated since the campaign launched in 2013. The School Rocks Backpack Giveaway event ensures children across the U.S. are well prepared for the start of the new school year, whether it’s virtual or in-person.
For a list of participating stores, visit wirelesszone.com/backpack-giveaway.