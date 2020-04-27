Clearfield Professional Group located on Turnpike Avenue across from Penn Highlands Clearfield has welcomed Julie Hillyer, nurse practitioner, as a member of their office staff.
Hillyer received her Bachelor’s degree at St. Francis College in 2000 and her Master’s degree in nursing along with a family nurse practitioner certification at Penn State University in 2004.
Hillyer has practiced in Clearfield since 2005 under the collaboration of Drs. Davidson, Conrad and Mosch. She is certified by AANP as a family nurse practitioner and also was a member of Sigma Theta Tau, Nursing National Honor Society. She is also certified to perform DOT/CDL exams. She has additional training and experience with wound care and mental health issues.