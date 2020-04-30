Clearfield Professional Group, 820 Turnpike Ave. located across from Penn Highlands Clearfield has welcomed John A. Bacher III, Nurse Practitioner, as a member of its office staff.
Bacher received his Bachelor’s degree from Kaplan University and his Master’s degree in nursing from Purdue University, nurse practitioner in primary care.
Bacher has practiced in Pittsburgh and Altoona under collaboration of Dr. Frank Guyette, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and the Center of Emergency Medicine-STAT MedEvac. Bacher has flown more than 2,000 critical care patient missions.
Bacher is board certified by American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. He also holds board certification in advanced trauma life support and critical care medicine by American College of Surgeons and Board of Certifications for Emergency Nursing. He is also certified in pediatric forensic examinations, neonatal resuscitation, advance cardiac life support and pediatric advanced life support as well as a certified flight registered nurse.